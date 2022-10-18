CASCADE, Iowa — Gerald “Bud” Duffy, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Solon Care Center after a recent Cancer diagnosis.
Visitation for Buddy will be held from 2-5 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. The prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m., and a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 5 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Buddy at 10:30 am Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cascade (Temple Hill), Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in St Peter’s Cemetery in Temple Hill, Iowa.
Bud was born on August 11, 1940 to William and Mary (Felton) Duffy. He grew up on the family farm in Temple Hill, Iowa with nine brothers and sisters. He received his education in the St. Peter’s School in Temple Hill, Iowa. He was also a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #930.
Although born with a brain bleed that significantly damaged the right side of his body, he didn’t let that stop him from doing whatever it took to keep up with the farm work. From baling hay, thrashing oats, putting in and harvesting the crops, milking cows, feeding pigs, and all the other tasks it took to keep this large family going he always held up his share of the load. When the farm was sold in 1972, Bud went to work with various farmers including his brother-in-law, Harlan Zuber in the Williamsburg-Oxford area.
After returning to Cascade, Bud took great pride in mowing and maintaining the Sportsman’s Park at Temple Hill and the Cemetery in Cascade.
In his bib overalls (which weren’t broke in until they had been worn for a week or two), and his unlit signature cigar which he was never without, he left his mark on friends and family where ever he went.
In August of 2021 Bud made a difficult decision to move to the care center in Monticello, Iowa and then to the care center in Solon, Iowa, where he passed away.
Bud is survived by six siblings, Rose (Kenny) Zieser of Coggan, IA, Marilyn (Harlan) Zuber of Williamsburg, IA, Dick Duffy and Tom Duffy of Cascade, IA, Mary (Wayne) Koutny of Cedar Rapids, IA and Carol (Eldon) Rohlena of Pueblo, West, CO and one brother-in-law, Dan (Diane) Nolte of Watkins, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brother’s, Joseph in 2008 and Donald in 2021; one sister, Jean in 2010; one sister-in-law, Sandra Duffy in 2022; and four brothers and sisters in infancy.
