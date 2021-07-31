Kylie Jo Duster, 20, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Kylie will be 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Kylie was born August 21, 2000, in Dubuque, the daughter of Kevin Duster and Alissa Allen.
She attended school in Guttenberg until high school when she attended Dubuque Senior High School.
Kylie loved animals, playing sports in school at Clayton Ridge in Guttenberg, being with family & friends and making them happy, singing & dancing, traveling and making friends with everyone she met.
Survivors include her father, Kevin James (Ashley Duschen) Duster of Guttenberg; her mother, Alissa Ann (Peter Leisen) Allen of Dubuque; two brothers, Gage (Maggie Moran) Duster and Hunter (Molly Gruel) Duster; maternal grandparents, Dennis (Julie) Thibadeau; paternal grandparents, Roger (Carol) Duster; her uncles and aunts, Dustin (Jessica) Allen, Jessica (Devin Stampley) Thibadeau, Denny (Amy) Thibadeau, Gina Duster and Kyle (Shelly) Duster; her bonus sisters, Oliva, Amara, and Sophia; nephew, Liam; her cousins, Aspen, Olivia, Teagan, Avana, Haylee, Alaina, Courtney, Nicole, Bayley, Tyler, Cassidy and a baby cousin on the way.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents; her best friend, Emma Hefel and her dog, Bandit.
