KIELER, Wis. — Michael L. Trowbridge, 70 of Muscoda, WI, formerly of Kieler, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Richland Hospital, Richland Center, WI.
Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held later in 2021 when it safe for everyone to gather. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Kieler, WI.
He was born on March 6, 1950, at Primghar, Iowa, the son of Gordon L. and Rosemary J. (Hoppenjans) Trowbridge.
Michael was a graduate of Southwestern High School at Hazel Green, the class of 1968. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Platteville and graduated in 1974 with a Master’s Degree in Psychology.
He was formerly employed at Swiss Colony in Dickeyville and Walmart in Dubuque. Mike loved listening to Classical Music.
Surviving are his siblings, Gary (Peggy) Trowbridge, of Kieler, and Kathy (Scott) Schultz Harrison, of Amboy, IL; a sister-in-law Hatsumi Trowbridge, of Hazel Green, WI; his step-mother, Mary Lou Trowbridge, of Kieler, and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Rosemary; his brother Steven J. Trowbridge and a brother-in-law, Robert Schultz; and a nephew, Benjamin Schultz
