Nicole Marie Long, 43, of Ashton, IL, passed away in the home January 16, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born July 30, 1977, to Roderic and Barbara (Glaser) Mallaro in Dubuque, IA.
Graduate of RTHS 1995. Received her RN from Kishwaukee College 2003.
Attended Grace Fellowship Church, served as Youth Leader, served in multiple ministries of the church. Loved to attend church every Sunday and enjoyed bible studies and understanding the love of GOD.
Nikki enjoyed attending Christian concerts, and watching movies with her family. She loved to visit the beach, having had 17 family vacations involving the ocean. Nikki loved to travel and visit national parks, having visited 4 this summer.
She married Jason Long on April 20, 2000. Mother of Michael (Tessa) Finn and Matthew Long. Daughter of Barbara, Sister to Nina Mallaro and Steph Mallaro. Sister-in-law Megan Nyman.
She is preceded in death by her father, Roderic, in 1984.
Visitation is opened to friends and family at Grace Fellowship Church Ashton, IL., January 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be private, next day for the family, at Grace Fellowship Church, Ashton, with interment to follow at Ashton Cemetery, Ashton, IL.
Online condolences may be made at www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com.