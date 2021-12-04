EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kenneth G. Temperley, 71, of East Dubuque, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you