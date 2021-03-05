SHERRILL, Iowa — Judith Mae Ellerie, 77, of Sherrill, IA, passed away on March 1st, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the church Facebook page. Please enter the church though Locust Street entrance. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Judith Mae Ellerie (Miller) was born on September 19th, 1943, in San Jose, California, to Leonard and Geraldine (Frith) Miller.
She married Ronald Lee Ellerie on August 29th, 1964, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Judy worked at Flexsteel, Oak Ridge Athletics, Northwest Fabrics, and LT Amusements.
She was a member of Tops, St. Luke’s choir, Quilters club, Girl Scout leadership, Recovery, and was a longtime bowler.
Judy was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend. Judy’s family always came first and she truly believed that family was not just blood.
She was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to quilt, embroider, knit and swim. Judy was an avid reader and spent countless weekends camping and square dancing with family and friends. She loved with her whole heart.
Judy is survived by her Husband, Ronald Lee Ellerie; Daughters, Lisa (Tom) Bodnar and Jamie Lee Ellerie; grandchildren, Ryan (Alexandra) Fagan, Eric Fagan, Kay Lee Merritt Fagan, Destinee Joy Szoenyi; Sister, Sandra (Steven) Bahl; Sister-in-law, Lori (Jim) Depew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Geraldine (Frith) Miller and Milt Backas; brothers, Albert Miller Sr., Leonard Miller Jr., Richard Miller, Franklin Miller Sr.; sisters-in-law, Carol Bishop and Carol Pins; nephews, Albert Miller Jr., Martin Miller, Timothy Miller, Brain Gloden and her niece Lyne King.
Memorials in Judy’s name may be given to Hospice of Dubuque and Shriners.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, Amy D, Stacy, and Susan. Also, Nancy Tegeler, Manor Care, First Congregational Church, and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.