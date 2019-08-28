SHERRILL, Iowa — Joseph James McPoland, 87, of Sherrill, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Luther Manor, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, with Rev. Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Joe was born March 19, 1932, in Fillmore, IA, he was the son of William and Mary (McCabe) McPoland. He married Janann Meyer on September 28, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on March 20, 1997.
He was employed in his earlier years as an independent milk hauler and later as a truck driver for Alter Scrap Metal Company. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul parish in Sherrill, the Dubuque Boat Club and a member of the Epworth and Sherrill Fire Department for a total of 50 years.
Joe loved life. In his younger years he spent much time at the Melody Mill with the “Bankston Gang.” You could always find him with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold beer in the other. He loved feeding and watching his birds, and playing cards with those at family events and the Boat Club. Brewing up a barrel of his homemade wine to drink and share with everyone was something he treasured. He was proud of the 50 years of service volunteering with the Epworth and Sherrill Fire Departments. But the most important thing he loved was his family.
Surviving are his children, Cathy Robertson, Benton, WI, Deblyn (John) Russell, of Cedar Falls, IA, Steve (Debbie) McPoland, of Dubuque, Carol Beil, of Cherry Valley, IL, Dan McPoland and Dave McPoland, both of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Jim Robertson Jr., Shannon Hamm, Steffane Harjehausen, Melissa Briggs, Bekka Sobolewski, and C.J. Beil; ten great-grandchildren and another one due in October; a brother, Don McPoland, of Glendale, CA; and a sister, Nancy Then, of Dyersville, IA.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, two son-in-laws, Jim Robertson and Jeff Beil; a grandchild, Jolene Steinhilber; one great grandson, Braydon Robertson; a brother-in-law, Joe Then; and a brother, John “Jack” McPoland.
The family appreciates all of the love, care, and support given to Joe by the Luther Manor staff and residents.
A memorial has been established for the Sherrill Fire Department.
