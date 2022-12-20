EPWORTH, Iowa — Steven E. Collopy, 72, of Epworth, Iowa and formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Steven will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial for Steven will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller Presiding, where full military honors will be afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650. Burial for Steven will be held at a later date in St. Irenaeus Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa.
Steven was born February 19, 1950 in Clinton, Iowa, son of Edward and Mary Terese (McDonald) Collopy. He was a 1968 graduate of Clinton High School, and a 1970 graduate of Eastern Iowa Community College both in Clinton, Iowa. Steven then went on to attend Northeast Missouri State University, where he graduated in 1972 receiving his Bachelor’s degree, and in 1980 with his Master’s degree. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army from 1972-1974. On October 6, 1973, Steven was united in marriage to Deborah Andresen at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clinton, Iowa.
He was an Industrial Technology Teacher at Western Dubuque High School from 1975-2006. Steven was a family man who loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Steven was a collector of Beer Advertising, Baseball cards, and Skelly Gas Station memorabilia. He enjoyed rides on his Harley Davidson, watching Baseball, woodworking, cross word puzzles and wordle. Steven was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Collopy; two children, Nick (Jackie) Collopy of Shorewood, IL, and Ashley (Nick) Mueller of Whitefish Bay, WI; three grandchildren, Kellen Collopy, Desmond and Sloane Mueller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie (Harry) Sanders of Clinton, and Marcia (Victor Franzen) Oldsen of Low Moor, IA, Diana Morrow of Louisiana, and Mary Andresen of Clinton.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Christopher P. Collopy on April 29, 2021; father and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Esther Andresen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra Kyarsgaard, Dixie Leslie, Judy (Dennis) Rieck, Nancy (Larry) Rieck, Gary Morrow, Larry Andresen, and Terry (Donna) Andresen.
In lieu of flowers a Steven E. Collopy memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Finch, Dr. Janes, Dr. Sullivan, Nurses and staff for all the wonderful care they gave to Steven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.