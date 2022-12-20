EPWORTH, Iowa — Steven E. Collopy, 72, of Epworth, Iowa and formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Steven will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

