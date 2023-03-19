ALTOONA, Iowa — Irvin Martin Nauman, 93, of Altoona, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on March 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Visitation at the church will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist in Centralia.
Irv was born September 15, 1929 in Sherrill, IA, the son of Alfred and Anna (Behnke) Nauman. He grew up on the family farm in Centralia, IA. He attended Humke School, a one room schoolhouse. The oldest of nine children, Irv spent his younger years helping his father work the farm.
While attending his cousin’s wedding Irv met the love of his life, Mary McEachran. They were married August 6, 1960 at St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul MN. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
Irv’s commitment to hard work followed him from the farm to making a livelihood as a carpenter. He contributed to many housing and commercial projects throughout the Dubuque area. He was a member of Carpenters Union 678 for over 50 years.
Irv found joy in keeping his yard and tending to his garden, especially his tomato plants. He volunteered with Boy Scout Troop #7 of St. Anthony’s and was often involved in helping Mary with one of her many classroom projects. Irv enjoyed time spent with card club and was always up for an impromptu game of cribbage. During retirement he picked up golf, made new friends walking the course, and celebrated a hole-in-one.
Grounded in faith Irv built a home with the knowledge of a carpenter, love of a husband and the hands of a father. The real fruits of his labor were borne in the lessons he passed on through the many projects he carried out. His son and sons-in-law not only learned the skills of the trade from him while building a deck or finishing a basement, but also picked up on the strengths of being a man. Irv’s quiet strength was extended to his grandchildren. He crafted bluebird houses and treasure boxes for them and always looked forward to family visits around the kitchen table. He will be deeply missed, his lessons forever in our hearts, and comfort is found in that he has been reunited with the love of his life.
Irv is survived by one son, Mark (Nelly) Nauman of Wake Forest, NC; three daughters, Elaine (Randall) Burke of Alexandria, VA, Maureen (Michael) Benson of Urbandale, IA, and Carolyn (Dennis) Riordan of Ankeny, IA; 13 grandchildren, Brittany, Isabelle, Mark, Ava, Matthew, Andrew (Alexis), Patrick (Laura), Brendan (Rachael), Matthew (Haleigh), Mitchel (Haley), Conor, Deaglan, and Fiona; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Aspen; brother, Donald (Helen) Nauman; sister, Darlene (Donald) Schmitt; in-laws, Peggy Nauman, Donna Nauman, Rosanne Nauman, and Joan Nauman, Michael McEachran; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and six brothers, Gerald (Phyllis) Nauman, Whitey (Darlene, Mary) Nauman, Vern Nauman, Dutch Nauman, Harlan Nauman, Ronald Nauman, and in-laws, Joe Hoerner, Jane Weiss, and Katherine Olson.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Prairie Vista Village, Altoona and Suncrest Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a Irvin M. Nauman memorial fund has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
