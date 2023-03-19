ALTOONA, Iowa — Irvin Martin Nauman, 93, of Altoona, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on March 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Visitation at the church will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist in Centralia.

