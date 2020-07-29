Jerry Paul “Jay” Morgan Jr., age 59, originally from Dubuque, Iowa, passed away in his home in Apache Junction, AZ, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1979. He graduated from RSI Heating and Air Conditioning school in 1988, Mesa, AZ. He was an active member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ. He ran the sound system at the early church service.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his many friends. He could walk into a room not knowing anyone and leave with lots of new friends.
He spent the last 21 years working for Brookdale Senior Living as a maintenance engineer. He loved it there; they were his second family.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Linda (Shaw) Morgan; his wife, Kimberly (Olmstead) Morgan of 39 years; his siblings, John, Jeff, Joy, Jamie and Jill; his daughter, Julia (Morgan) McGowan (Shayne), and his son, Jerry Morgan III (Sarah); he has 6 grandchildren, Bailey, Emma, Kira, Joshua, Lucy, Jazzlyn, and many nieces and nephews.
There is no service planned until after the first of the year.