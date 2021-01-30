Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Genevieve P. Bloudek, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary D. Ginter, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Michael S. Horn, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Dubuque Eagles Club.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church.
Michael J. Kielley, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Bloomington, Wis. Celebration of life: Following visitation today, Tranel’s Canal Street Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington.
Patrick W. O’Rourke, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
James R. Sudmeier, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Raymond F. Waller, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.