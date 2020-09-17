Vernon L. Wyatt Telegraph Herald michelle.allen@thmedia.com Sep 17, 2020 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Vernon L. Wyatt, 65, of Prairie du Chien, died September 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chein-wis Crawford-county-wis michelle.allen@thmedia.com Follow michelle.allen@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today