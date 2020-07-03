Harold Lloyd Coleman, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at Luther Manor after a battle with dementia and congestive heart failure.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6th, 2020, at the funeral home, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. We remind you to practice the social distancing guidelines and if you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask to the visitation and funeral service.
Harold was born on June 14, 1935, in Lesterville, Mo., the son of Henry and Mable (Pinkley) Coleman.
Harold married Carla Baumann on September 19, 1959, in St. Genevieve, Mo. Harold moved his family to Dubuque in 1966, where he owned and operated Tri-State Drilling Inc. Later Harold owned Front Street Plumbing in Bellevue, Iowa.
Harold enjoyed traveling to Arizona and Utah with his family. He also enjoyed hunting with his son, Jeff, in Northern Minnesota.
Harold is survived by his wife, Carla; his sons, Harold Joe Coleman and Jeffrey (Denise) Coleman; his grandchildren, Jenilee (Alex) Dost, Brandon Coleman, Alex and Travis Jarl, Lauren and Audrey Coleman; and a great-granddaughter, Sawyer Dost.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jana Jarl, who passed away in 2015.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Luther Manor, Hospice of Dubuque or the Alzheimer’s Association.