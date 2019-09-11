EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Raymond J. “Ray” Sadler, 91, of Stonehill, formerly of East Dubuque, was called home peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in East Dubuque Cemetery, with full military honors by American Legion Post #6. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, where a wake service will be held at 7 p.m.
Ray was born on February 26, 1928, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Clarence and Marie (Polfer) Sadler. He was a member of the United States Army, and served active duty as part of the Peace Troops post-WWII. It was then that he met the love of his life, Irmingard Voelk, of Durach, Germany. They were united in marriage on July 12, 1955, at Sacred Heart in Fillmore, Iowa. He worked at the Dubuque Pack until his retirement. Ray also owned Tri-State Water Conditioning Sales and Service for 40 years.
Ray enjoyed being outdoors, and entertained many hobbies including bowling, fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking and especially gardening, which he taught to many of his grandchildren. His greatest pastime was watching the Chicago Cubs, as he never missed a game. He also enjoyed spending as much time as possible with family, including his many trips to Germany to visit family and friends. He spent many hours playing games, solving riddles and joking with those that call him “Opa.” Ray was a hard worker, but always found the time to be with those he cherished.
Those left to cherish Ray’s memory are his soulmate, Irma; daughter, Judy (Jim) Mohr, of Dubuque; son, Merlin (Chris) Sadler, of East Dubuque; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Dotterweich, of Monticello, Iowa, Helen (Virgil) Gaul, of Dubuque, Delores (Eugene) Ginter, of Dickeyville, Wis., Inez (Leo) Kinsella, of Bernard, Iowa, and Joanne (George) Bergfeld, of Peosta, Iowa; brother-in-law, Edwin Clemen, of New Vienna, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Sadler; a sister, Rose Marie; and a son, Francis Sadler.
In lieu of flowers, a Ray Sadler memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice and Stonehill for the loving care they provided to Ray during his final moments.