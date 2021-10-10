Justine C. (Zaug) Herzog, age 89, of Dubuque IA, was called home peacefully on October 7, 2021. To honor Justine’s life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Justine was born in Dubuque on August 25, 1932, the fifth of six children born to John and Mary (McEnany) Zaug. Justine graduated from the Visitation Academy and attended Clarke College. While working for the telephone company in downtown Dubuque, Justine met and married Dorrance Herzog in 1956. They settled on the Herzog family farm a few miles southwest of the Dubuque airport, near St. Joseph’s on the Prairie church. Justine and Dorrance had four sons in a five year span. A daughter was added five years later, shortly after the family moved to town and settled in Dubuque.
Those left to cherish Justine’s memory include her sons, Michael (Abbie), Burnsville MN, Joseph (Jennifer), Lester Prairie MN, Raymond (Sandy), Dubuque IA, and Mark (Kay), Minnetonka MN, and Justine’s brother Leo (Evelyn) Zaug, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Justine will also be missed by her seven grandchildren — Nick (Sara), Ryan, Jason, Laura, Kayla, Derek, and Julie, and her two great grandchildren, Alexandra and Timothy. Justine was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jim Zaug, Clifford Zaug, and Ray Zaug, her sister Rosemary (Zaug) Watters, her daughter Carol Herzog, and her ex-spouse Dorrance Herzog. A tragic accident took Carol from the family at an early age. Justine took that experience and founded and led a support group for parents who had lost a child.
Justine volunteered for many organizations throughout her life, including Catholic Daughters, Birthright and, church-sponsored functions that are too numerous to count. She made many life-long friends through her various volunteer functions and always had an ear to lend and a smile to share. Justine worked outside the home to help support her family, first at Borley Advertising and then as a self-employed accountant. For the last couple decades of her career, she worked in the business office for Wahlert High School and Holy Family Catholic Schools. Golf and bowling were among Justine’s lifelong passions. She and her family were founding members of Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club, and Justine also competed in golf leagues at Bunker Hill and Lacoma. Justine bowled in leagues until she was well into her 70’s, competing at Creslanes, Imperial, and Riverside.
Special thanks are offered to the staffs at the Hospice of Dubuque and Eagle Pointe Place for taking excellent care of Justine in her final months and years, respectively.