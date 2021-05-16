LAMOTTE, Iowa — Roger F. Miller, 74, of LaMotte, Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021, at MercyOne in Dubuque.
A private family service and burial at St. Catherine’s Cemetery will be held with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating. Leonard Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 18, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Happy’s Place in Dubuque.
Roger was born on November 9, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Arthur and Florence (Hingtgen) Miller, the youngest of five children.
He served time in the United States Army reserves for eight years.
Roger married Maureen Murphy in 1967. They started their farming life together in 1970 near LaMotte. He also worked in Alaska for four years as a mechanic.
A very strong-willed man with an opinion for everyone, and a great work ethic. He had a passion for home building, farming, collecting farm toys and loved classic cars.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen; children, Jeff (Diane) Miller, of Farley, IA, Mark (Brenda) Miller, of LaMotte, IA, Jenny (Dave) Cota, of LaMotte, IA; grandchildren; Samantha and Alyssa Miller, Kaden Miller, Beau and Anna Cota; siblings, Darlene (Bill) Conrad, Joan Gloeckner, Bill (Mary) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Miller; his brother, Stanley Miller; his brother-in-law, Clarence Gloeckner; and his mother and father-in-law, Steve and Sue Murphy.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.