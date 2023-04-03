CUBA CITY, Wis. — Bruce C. Wilson, 83, of Cuba City, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville, with Pastor Larry Lloyd officiating. Burial will be in Platteville Hillside Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Bruce was born on December 13, 1939, in Cuba City, the son of Laverne and Mary (Scheffer) Wilson. He was united in marriage to Karen Birch on May 27, 2000, at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque.
Bruce worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and Hoard’s Dairyman, in addition to farming. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization. Bruce enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and finding new restaurants to try. He was a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh and smile. Bruce was a good friend to the Amish community and helped them in many ways. He loved the Packers and never missed a game. Above all, Bruce loved spending time with his family, especially traveling with them throughout the tri-state area. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Karen Wilson, Cuba City; 14 children, Kevin Wilson, Calvin (Rose) Wilson, Kim (Abby) Wilson, and Theresea (Bill) Wiederholt, all of Cuba City, Aime (Dean) Arndt, Black River Falls, WI, Renee (Jeff) Troester, Mineral Point, WI, Michelle (Luke) Skic, Merrill, WI, Stacey (Adam) Lindsay, Cuba City, Peggy Jordan, Minneapolis, Curt (Joyce) Wilson, Elroy, WI, Travis (Jessie) Wilson, Cuba City, Brandon (April) Wilson, Louisburg, WI, Brad (Bret) Wilson, South Wayne, WI, and Olivia (Wade) Schwartz, Louisburg, WI; two sisters, Betty Loeffelholz, Cuba City, and Sandra (John) Irace, St. Louis; one brother, Keith (Tama) Wilson, Cuba City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Vicky Yerke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Mary Wilson; a sister, Bonnie (Elsworth) Simmons; a brother-in-law, Beanie Loeffelholz; and a grandson, Dylan Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, a Bruce C. Wilson Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Epione Pavilion, Edenbrook Platteville and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Bruce.
