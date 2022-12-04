ALTOONA, Iowa — Mary Alice Nauman, 83, of Altoona, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, surrounded by her family on November 26, 2022.
Mary was born December 31, 1938, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of William and Alice (Clarke) McEachran. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School.
Mary moved to Dubuque to attend Clarke College. While at Clarke she was attending her best friend’s wedding and met the love of her life, Irvin Nauman. They were married August 6, 1960 at St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul MN.
Mary was devoted to catholic education. In her 50-year career as an elementary school teacher she was vested in her students and touched many young lives. Most of Mary’s teaching years were spent at St. Anthony Catholic School in Dubuque where she retired only to return to teaching for another 10 years at St. Mary’s School of East Dubuque.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in CCD. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years. A craft project was always in the works. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crocheting. Mary’s true happiness was found in her children and grandchildren. She shared her faith and was often found praying the rosary for the small happenings and the bigger events in each of their lives. She loved them all deeply and always looked forward to the next visit.
Mary is survived by her husband, Irvin; one son, Mark (Nelly) Nauman of Wake Forest, NC; three daughters, Elaine (Randall) Burke of Alexandria, VA, Maureen (Michael) Benson of Urbandale, IA, and Carolyn (Dennis) Riordan of Ankeny, IA; 13 grandchildren, Brittany, Isabelle, Mark, Ava, Matthew, Andrew, Patrick, Brendan, Matthew, Mitchel, Conor, Deaglan, and Fiona; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Aspen; brother, Michael McEachran of Forest Lake, MN; in-laws, Donald (Helen) Nauman, Darlene (Donald) Schmitt, Peggy Nauman, Donna Nauman, Rosanne Nauman, and Joan Nauman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jane Weiss and Katherine Olson; in-laws, Gerald and Phyllis Nauman, Whitey (Darlene) and Mary Nauman, Melvern Nauman, Kenneth Nauman, Harlan Nauman, Ronald Nauman and Joe Hoerner.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Prairie Vista Village, Altoona and Mercy One Hospice of Johnston.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:15 am Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist in Centralia.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Alice Nauman memorial fund has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
