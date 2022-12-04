ALTOONA, Iowa — Mary Alice Nauman, 83, of Altoona, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, surrounded by her family on November 26, 2022.

Mary was born December 31, 1938, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of William and Alice (Clarke) McEachran. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.