Darlene A. Biedermann, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Helen L. Cornwell, Greeley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Greeley.
Norman G. Fensterman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Gary R. Fichtinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, River Front Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Betty E. Kittoe, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Elizabeth M. Knabel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, Church of the Nativity.
Renee Kolaas, Garnavillo, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo.
Roger A. Lestina, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Bloomington United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Eva M. Lorscheter, Milwaukee, Wis. — Service: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, June 2, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis.
Irvin V. Manternach, Cedar Falls, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Theodore J. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Laverne Offerman, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a Scripture service at 4 p.m., Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Kenneth Payne, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Rachel A. Schemmel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
John P. Schreiber, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Frances A. Schroeder, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert J. Spautz, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:15 to 10 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Jodi S. Willenbring, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, June 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
