EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Gerald F. “Jerry” Accola, 88, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
A prayer service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the American Legion Post No. 787 of East Dubuque. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:15 a.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, where members of American Legion Post No. 787 will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Jerry was born on October 2, 1931, in East Dubuque, the son of Josiah and Martha (Schaffart) Accola. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, the class of 1949. He was united in marriage to Sharon H. Welbes on December 23, 1960.
Jerry was formerly employed at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring after 30 years of service in 1987. He was the owner of Accola Electric and Heating in East Dubuque, The former leader of the Eddie Howard Orchestra, a former member of the East Dubuque Drum & Bugle Corps, a member of American Legion Post No. 787, the East Dubuque Lions Club and the Gramercy Park Foundation Board.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon; five children, Pam (Jim) Finn, of Dubuque, IA, Gerald (Laura) Accola, of Alton, IL, Randy (Kathy) Accola, of Hazel Green, WI, Lynn (Mike) McNeil, of East Dubuque, and Christopher (Sonia) Accola, of Cedar Falls, IA; nine grandchildren, Nakia, Chad, Elijah, Josiah, Isaac, Andrew, Nicholas, Michael and Connor; six great-grandchildren, Elijah, Zain, Cael, Kellen, Zayza and Reagan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leonard, Herb, Arnie, Stan, Gene, Rosemary, and Carl & Ralph in infancy.
Sharon and family wish to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Unity Point-Finley Hospital for the wonderful care and comfort given to Jerry and the family.
