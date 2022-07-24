Lori A. Nelson, age 61, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed peacefully at 6:05 a.m., on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. To celebrate Lori’s life, family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Family sharing will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Lori was born on May 22, 1961, in Iron River, Michigan, daughter of Richard and Winnifred (Vasser) Blacyki.
Lori grew up in Michigan and attended Iron River High School. She was united in marriage to Ken Nelson on November 2, 1979, in Dubuque. They have enjoyed 42 wonderful years of marriage and have been blessed with 3 children.
She managed the Key Apartments for 14 1/2 years and worked for Galena Territory Restoration doing cleaning, design and decorating for 3 years. Lori definitely loved her fine feathered friends and was currently caring for 6 of them in her home. Even the wild birds in the yard would come up to her unafraid. Everyone who knew Lori knew that her birds and decorating were her passions in life. She was a kind soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Lori’s memory include her husband, Ken Nelson, Dubuque, IA; her children, Ryan Nelson, Dubuque, IA, Taralynn Young, Dubuque, IA and Nina Spaans, Hawarden, IA; 12 grandchildren; 6 siblings, Shelly, Rhonda, Kimmy, Theresa, Keary and Kyle; and 2 sisters-in-law, Peggy Hansen and Rita (Doug) Kandel.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Winnifred Blacyki and Richard Blacyki; her grandmother, Myrtle Vasser; a brother, Clint Blacyki; her in-laws, Ronald and Kay Nelson; and a brother-in-law, Patrick Nelson.
Lori’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa and Amber, for all of their kindness and support these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Lori’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lori Nelson Family.
