Lori A. Nelson, age 61, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed peacefully at 6:05 a.m., on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. To celebrate Lori’s life, family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Family sharing will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Lori was born on May 22, 1961, in Iron River, Michigan, daughter of Richard and Winnifred (Vasser) Blacyki.

