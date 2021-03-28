BERNARD, Iowa — Sylvester J. “Butch” Finzel, 79, of Bernard, formerly of Farley and Epworth, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation for Butch will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation, and please refrain from hand shaking and hugs during this time. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Sylvester “Butch” Finzel Family at P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Services for Butch will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia.
He was born December 19, 1941, in Dubuque, son of Merlin and Lillian (Erschen) Finzel. He received his education from the Epworth-area schools. Butch’s first job was hauling milk for Joe Simon in Farley. He loved mechanics and went on to work for Ruan and Holte International Harvester. In January of 1977, he found his niche as a Service Diesel Mechanic for UPS and worked there until his retirement in 2004.
For all those who truly knew Butch, he never really retired. He was always on call to repair a semi, tractors, restoring John Deere tractors, or repairing tractor engines after tractor pulls. He served as a treasurer of the Hawkeye Vintage Tractor Pull association. He organized and enjoyed riding his vintage John Deere tractors in parades and rides.
On January 11, 1964, he was united in marriage to Vera Pierce; they later divorced. He later married Bernadine “Bernie” Davis on November 16, 2002, in Dubuque. Butch enjoyed his family, loved telling stories and truly lived his life to the fullest. He also enjoyed taking his annual trips with his brothers-in-law to Wyoming and Montana hunting for Mule Deer and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine Finzel, of Bernard; six children, Lynne Finzel, of Elkader, Laverne “Buddy” (DeAnn) Finzel, of Cascade, Alan “A.J.” (Sara) Finzel, of New Vienna, John (Tracy) Finzel, Travis (Angie) Finzel, of Cascade, and Cody (Trista Nance) Finzel, all of Dubuque; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene (Dianne) Finzel, of Bellevue; two sisters, Mary (Dan) Schlichte, of Cedar Rapids, and Katherine (Tim) Meyer, of Central City; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nancy Birch, Steve (Judy) Davis, Fred (Susan) Davis, Mary (Mike) Daughette, all of Dubuque, and Donna (Mike) Pierce Loetz; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Laverne Finzel; and a nephew, Paul Finzel. You may view the Video Tribute and give online condolences to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.