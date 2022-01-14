LANCASTER, Wis. — Doris A. Radloff, 81, of Lancaster, WI, formerly of Dickeyville, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Visitation will be from Noon until 2:15 pm Saturday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:30 pm.
Doris was born March 23,1940 in Marked Tree, AR, daughter of Henry and Alice (Erwin) Clay.
She married David A. Radloff on December 24, 1959. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2019.
Doris worked as a waitress as several local supper clubs. She also worked at E.R. Carpenters and Mercy Health Center.
She is survived by three children, Richard (Shail) Radloff of Ellenboro, NC, Debra (Chuck) Smith of Falling Waters, WV, and Michael (LeAnn Spofford) Radloff of Platteville, WI; four grandchildren, Shane Radloff, Aaron (Jeni) Lange, Adam (Tracy) Lange and Casey (Samantha) Lange; 13 great-grandchildren, Lexi and Hayden Radloff, Hannah Oberhoffer, Gracie Lange, Cole and Ella Oberhoffer, Wyatt Lange, Landen and Carter Lange, Myah and Alivia Lange, and Ava and Mason Lange; a brother, Jimmy (Lisa) Clay; a sister, Shirley (Jerry) Kausler and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gorden, Ronald and Donald Clay and a sister, Brenda Sue Michael.