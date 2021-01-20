Jerry Lee Adams Sr., 83, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on January 15, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where military honors will be accorded at 6:00 p.m. by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Jerry was born on August 28, 1937, in Baxter Springs, KS, the son of Arthur and Ina Mae (Morton) Adams. He attended Cuba City High School in Cuba City, WI, and graduated from Kirkwood Community College. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1960 and received his honorable discharge.
In 1955, he married Joan Anita Boldt in Cuba City, WI, and she preceded him in death.
Jerry owned and operated Adams Family Dental Lab and later retired from the City of Punta Gorda, FL. Jerry was a family man and was always there for his family; he was the best grandfather anyone could ask for.
He is survived by his two sons, Jerry L. Adams Jr. and Eric (Dawn) Adams; two daughters, Dee (Kent) Carr and Ina Mae (Robert) Henson; his brother, Leslie Adams; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; his son, Allen “Bob” Adams; his daughter, Angie Schmidt; grandson Jacob Adams; and two brothers, Jesse and Shawn Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque.