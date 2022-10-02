Cody J. Ede, age 31, of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home.
To celebrate Cody’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home with Rev. Stephanie Schlimm officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Cody was born on August 10, 1991, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Joseph T. and Dawn (McIntyre) Ede Sr.
Cody lived in Dubuque his whole life where he attended both Hempstead High School and Dubuque Senior High School and later earned his GED. After school, Cody went to work as a server at Red Robin and has been there since 2010. It has often been said that he was the best server they ever had. In his free time, Cody loved to play his guitar and write his own music. He was extremely intelligent and poured his heart and soul into everything he did. He was a big sports fan who enjoyed watching the Minnesota Wild, the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Hawkeyes and he rarely missed watching a Green Bay Packers game. Cody had a huge heart, and his family meant the world to him. His smile could light up the room and his smile was always the brightest when playing with his nieces and nephews. He also had a great love for his beloved canine companion, Yin. Cody will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Cody’s memory include his mother and step-father, Dawn (George Peil) Ede, Dubuque, IA; his father, Joseph T. Ede Sr., Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Tyler (Michelle) Ede, Shelbie Ede and Marissa Peil, all of Dubuque, IA; his step-sister, Emily Peil, Dyersville, IA; his nieces and nephews, Alivia, Ella, Levi and Jackson; his maternal grandmother, Connie McIntyre, Dubuque, IA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cody was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Ede Jr. in infancy; his maternal grandfather, Alvin McIntyre; and his paternal grandparents, Edwin and Gloria Ede.
Cody’s family would like to thank his sponsor, his NA family, and all of his friends for the overwhelming outpouring of support and kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Cody’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Cody Ede Family.
