Wray A. Childers, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the funeral home.
Thomas B. Clayton, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Margaret Devereux, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Shiela M. Dunn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 16375 Rustic Forest Trail, Dubuque.
Kennedy E. Elskamp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, Church of the Nativity.
Theresa A. Huinker, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St.
Gerald Jennings, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary Lou Kaiser, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa.
Gary Krugger, Giard, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Alverna J. Lewis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, with a Scripture service at 3:45 p.m., Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 9, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chloe M. Lucas, Dubuque, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Patricia Metcalf, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Karen K. Miene, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Geraldine L. Nolting, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
George O. Rogers, Winchester, Ore. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, Calvary Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
Beverly R. Schultz, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Nestor B. Tunque, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of the Resurrection.
