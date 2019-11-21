Peggy S. Ewers, Lone Rock, Wis. — Services: 11:15 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Wis.
Thomas R. Farrey, Janesville, Wis., formerly of Benton, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeanne A. Fleege, Menominee, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Edward F. Hall, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Helen O. Hogan, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Anthony Marovets, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Dayna K. Mullikin, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Sister Marie Neff, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. today, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the chapel.
Bernardine Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville.
Gary G. Quade, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Robert J. Reding Sr., Dubuque — Services: 7:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: After 3:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Sister Mary Gregoria Rush, OSF, Clare House, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Mount St. Francis Chapel.
Willis E. Schroeder, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral home, Farley.
Ricke S. Starkey, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Postville, Iowa. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Mark W. Voigts, Jasper, Ark., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Platteville Elks Club, 50 S. Oak St., Platteville.