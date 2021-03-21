ASBURY, Iowa — Ronald E. “Ron” Bock, 70, of Asbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 19, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, where friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Mass will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required at church. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Ron was born December 30, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of Earl J. and Edith A. (Czipar) Bock. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the class of 1969, and went on to earn his B.A. in Speech Communications from Luther College. He married Lisa A. Welu on June 7, 1975, in Dubuque.
Ron started his career at KDTH, and went on to work at KDUB-TV, Teleconnect, Dialnet, Business Telephone Supply, Queen B Radio, and finally at Radio Dubuque, where he was the News Director. Ron loved radio, and news was his passion. Ron was very involved with the Noon Optimist Club, serving as two-time Past President. He loved being “OohHoo” to his grandkids.
Ron is survived by his wife, Lisa, of Asbury; his son, Aaron (Amanda) Bock and their son, Jax, all of Middleton, WI, his son, Luke (Lizzy) Bock and their children, Carson and Layla, all of Dubuque; two sisters, Roberta Volkmann and Robyn Newtson, both of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Eleanor Bock, of Wayzata, MN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim and Sue Welu, of Dubuque; and his nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; two brothers-in-law, Carl Volkmann and Richard Newtson; his parents-in-law, R. Jack Welu and Dorothy Welu Breitbach; his step-father-in-law, Donald Breitbach; and his aunts and uncles, including a special aunt, Dorothea Warren.
Memorials may be made to the Noon Optimist Club.