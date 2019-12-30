McGREGOR, Iowa — Sofie Davis, 105, of McGregor, Iowa, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Great River Care Center in McGregor.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge) in McGregor. Rev. Gary Hatcher will be the officiant. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in McGregor, and one hour before services on Friday at the church. Interment will follow services on Friday in the church cemetery.