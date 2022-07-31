Sister Jean Margaret Black, BVM, 98 of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Masks are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Jean Margaret was an elementary teacher in Des Moines and Muscatine, Iowa; Lincoln and Omaha, Neb.; Butte, Mont.; and San Francisco.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1923, in Holbrook, Iowa, to John and Mary (McCarty) Black. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1945, from St. Michael Parish, Holbrook, Iowa. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Sister Joanita Black, BVM, Kathleen Black, Margaret Black, Florence Black, and Helen Black; and a brother Joseph Black. She is survived by a brother Harold “Jerry” (Jane) Black, Coralville, Iowa; a sister-in-law Madonna Black, Williamsburg, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 77 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.