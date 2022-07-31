Sister Jean Margaret Black, BVM, 98 of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Masks are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.

