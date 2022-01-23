WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — John F. Berens, Wrightstown, age 74, passed away on January 19, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.
John was born on June 24, 1947, to the late John C. and Shirley K. (Stierman) Berens in Dubuque, Iowa, where he graduated from Wahlert High School. John continued his education at Loras College, where he received his B.A. degree in American History. He met his wife, Ruth Roebke, while both were attending graduate school at Marquette University, where he earned his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees. They were married on April 9, 1977, in Milwaukee. He then taught at Mount Mary College, UW-Milwaukee; Marquette University, and Alverno College. John and Ruth moved to Marquette, Mich., in 1978, both joining the History Department at Northern Michigan University. He later attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he earned his M.A. degree in library science and returned to NMU to become director of the Lydia M. Olson Library. He later became dean of academic information services, and he served as chairperson of the strategic planning subcommittee. Following Ruth’s retirement, they moved to Wrightstown. John became library director at University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and later assistant vice chancellor for information technology. He also served on the search and screen committee for the UW-Oshkosh chancellor position. During his career he published numerous journal articles on early American history and the colonial era, his area of expertise. He was considered an outstanding teacher and researcher.
He authored a book, “Providence and Patriotism in Early America, 1640-1815,” published by the University of Virginia Press in 1978. John was very active with Ruth in the Wrightstown Historical Society. They wrote many historical articles for local newspapers, which were published in two books, Village on the Fox (2007) and Wrightstown Remembered (2010). John was an active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, serving as president. John loved animals throughout his life and had great joy providing care and love for these special creatures of God.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; sister-in-law, Barbara Goodman.
Survivors include his siblings, Catherine M. (Herbert) Wigder of Chicago, Illinois; Rita L. Berens of Lansing, Michigan; Theresa A. (Philip) Jackman of Galena, Illinois; David L. Berens of Bellingham, Washington; Thomas J. Berens of Tucson, Arizona; Steven (Donna) Berens of Coppell, Texas and Kalynnda (Carol) Rivermoon of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother-in-law David (Kathleen); and niece Eve Roebke of Chicago.
Family and friends may visit at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1537 Day St., Greenleaf, on Friday, January 28 from 9:30am to 10:45am. The funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Rev. Mike Gehl officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Wrightstown. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to John’s family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. The family respectfully requests no flowers but consider donations to be directed to Wild & Free Rescue, of Wrightstown.