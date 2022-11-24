CUBA CITY, Wis. — David H. “Dave” Bellrichard, 70, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, November 22, 2022. There will be no funeral services at this time. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Dave was born on September 4, 1952, in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Lyle and Lucille (Key) Bellrichard. He graduated from Lancaster High School and then the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Dave married Margaret “Maggie” Dubert on October 28, 1988, in Darlington, Wisconsin.
Dave worked in maintenance at Finley Hospital and then for the Dubuque Post Office. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time outdoors visiting the Wisconsin state parks, fishing and camping. Dave loved spending time with his daughters and was a committed teller of Dad jokes. He was an avid collector of a wide variety of items including sports memorabilia and antiques. Dave was a proud Democrat as well as a fan and owner of the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Maggie Dubert, Cuba City; a daughter, Michelle Dubert-Bellrichard, Charlottesville, VA; and four siblings, JoAnn Wood, Janice Hines, Lyle (Ginny) Bellrichard, and Sandy (Kent) Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jennifer Dubert-Bellrichard.
