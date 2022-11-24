CUBA CITY, Wis. — David H. “Dave” Bellrichard, 70, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, November 22, 2022. There will be no funeral services at this time. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Dave was born on September 4, 1952, in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Lyle and Lucille (Key) Bellrichard. He graduated from Lancaster High School and then the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Dave married Margaret “Maggie” Dubert on October 28, 1988, in Darlington, Wisconsin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.