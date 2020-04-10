SAVANNA, Ill. — Patricia “Pat” Richardson, age 86, of Savanna, Illinois, will be remembered as a dedicated Wife, loving and supportive Mother and Grandmother, and faithful child of God. She passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. You may view the Funeral Mass on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Monday, or afterward, by visiting the Law-Jones Funeral Home Facebook page online and scrolling down. A memorial has been established to benefit local charities.