CUBA CITY, Wis. — Dennis J. Dietzel, 60, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home.
Private services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, in Cuba City, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of life that will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020, starting at 1 p.m. at the Dietzel home. The address is 2995 South Town Lane, Cuba City, WI 53807. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Services will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, through the funeral home Facebook page.
Dennis was born on August 7, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Marcella (Digman) Dietzel. He married Lois Roling on May 20, 1989, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, in Dubuque, Iowa.
On May 24, 2020, Dennis joined the Lord after a courageous 6.5 year battle with glioblastoma. He will forever be remembered for his strong work ethic, faith in the Lord, and his favorite saying: “One day at a time.” Dennis was a lifelong servant to the Church and community. He was quick to volunteer however and wherever the Church needed, including several trips to Haiti and Nicaragua. He was a devoted father and husband, and enjoyed coaching his children not only in sports, but also in life. His children were his pride and joy. He was always willing to help others and his joking manner reminded us to never take life too seriously. Dennis graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1977, attended MATC in Milwaukee, and worked as an electrician and electrical contractor for 39 years, retiring in August of 2019. He had a passion for music, and played with his brothers as the drummer for the local rock band, Tussle, for 15 years. Anyone who knew him, knew his love of sports, especially Wisconsin and Notre Dame Football. Whether it was watching the games on TV, or tailgating with family and friends outside of Notre Dame Stadium, fall was always dedicated to football. His determination and resilience have inspired many, and he will be greatly missed by all who were impacted by him.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; a daughter, Olivia Dietzel, Dickeyville; a son, Alec Dietzel, Milwaukee, WI; two sisters, Darlene (Harry) Schieltz, Holy Cross, IA, and Mary Jean (Chris) Schmitz, Rochester, MN; and four brothers, Kenny (Susie) Dietzel, Cuba City, Mark (Jane) Dietzel, Dickeyville, and Merlin (Mary Ellen) Dietzel and John Dietzel, both of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 2995 South Town Lane, Cuba City, WI. Online condolences for the family may be left at www. caseyfuneralhome.net.