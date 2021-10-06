Jeremy Gengler Telegraph Herald Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Jeremy Gengler, 44, of Fennimore, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: 3 council members, 1 challenger take top spots in Dubuque primary Prep football: Southwestern cancels rest of season, next year in flux Dubuque officials approve contract to address large sinkhole Police: Teen charged as adult for role in fight involving sticks, brooms in Dubuque Dubuque firefighters put out small blaze in Millwork District