PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kevin P. “Woody” Woodward, 64, of Platteville, Wis., died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home, of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services on Monday. Burial will be at a later date at Lima Union Cemetery.
Kevin was born on February 7, 1955, in Platteville, the son of Kenneth and Carolyn (Eastlick) Woodward. Kevin was united in marriage to Debra “Deb” Langkamp on December 23, 1974, at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Cornelia. He graduated from Platteville High School and Southwest Tech in Fennimore, Wis., studying ag mechanics. Kevin worked as a farmer for Mel Gehrke and Dick Olthafer before moving to Maquoketa, Iowa, where he worked for a large beef operation. Kevin and Deb moved back to Platteville, where for many years, he worked for Lonsberg Excavating, a job he truly enjoyed. He recently had been dispatching for Running Inc. in Platteville.
Kevin always enjoyed a great conversation with anyone he met or worked with. He enjoyed many rides with Deb on his Goldwing, hunting, fishing, boating and water skiing. Kevin was never a quitter and was a jack of all trades. He loved working along side his son, Ryan, in their shop, building and fixing things.
“Woody” is survived by his wife, Deb; grandson, Owen John Purl Woodward; mother, Carolyn Woodward; sister, Kristi (Tim) Loeffelholz; mother-in-law, Hazel Langkamp; brother and sister-in-law, Paul (Pam) Langkamp; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kevin and Loretta Newswanger, and their family, Kayla, Jordan and Sara.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan, on September 2, 2017; his father, Kenneth; father-in-law, Ervin Langkamp; and nephew, Joshua Langkamp.
Memorials may be made to the Kevin P. Woodward Memorial Fund.
