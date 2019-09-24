GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Donald Leroy Osterhaus, Jr., 67, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held from 3 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck, Iowa, with Father David G. Kucera officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family to start an Academic Decathlon Scholarship at a later time in memory of Don.