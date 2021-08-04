Eldon C. Glick Telegraph Herald Aug 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Eldon C. Glick, 93, of Galena, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Graveside services will be held at a later date.Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today PDC man pleads guilty to homicide in death of 3-year-old Undeterred by hefty price tag, local MLB lottery winners snag tickets to Dyersville game Christopher Walker New bar, cafe brings sober nightlife to Dubuque Dubuque police: Intoxicated man fired gun out window of moving vehicle