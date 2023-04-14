SHERRILL, Iowa — Norma M. Brimeyer, age 88, of Sherrill, Iowa, passed away suddenly and peacefully in her sleep on Easter morning, Sunday April 9, 2023 at home. To honor Norma’s wishes private family services and burial will be held at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Sherrill. Behr Funeral Home is assisting her family.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Norma was born on April 14, 1934, in Wisconsin, daughter of Jack and Ida (Maring) Weisenberg.
We lost a beautiful soul.
She was an excellent baker and cook, and loved baking. Everything was made from scratch and she could literally make something out of nothing.
Over the years she made hand-made quilts for all of her family, and they are beautiful. She also crocheted and knitted lovely doilies and scarves. Norma was incredibly talented and enjoyed many craft projects. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish Norma’s memory include
her children;
Reynold Brimeyer,
Karen (Russell) Duve,
Elaine (Tom O’Shea) Fortmann,
John Brimeyer,
Alan Brimeyer, all of Dubuque.
19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren;
Norma was preceded in death by her parents;
her husband, Gilbert;
a sister, Leila Maring;
a brother, Duke Weisenberg;
3 daughters,
Linda Bauer, Janice Baxter and Mary Brimeyer
Norma’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Herman for his care during her illness, as well as Dr. Obbink and Dr. Runde for all their care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Norma’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Norma Brimeyer Family.
