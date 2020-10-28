Mary Jean (Klinkenberg) Johnson, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To celebrate Mary Jean’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Mary Jean’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, with her son, Pastor Tony Johnson, officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Mary Jean was born on October 12, 1932, in Luana, Iowa, daughter of Elmer and Redena (Ohloff) Klinkenberg.
Mary Jean graduated from high school in Luana, and after that moved to Dubuque to live with her sister. She began working and would soon meet her future husband, Arthur D. “Art” Johnson. The two were united in marriage on January 31, 1953, at her parents’ home in Luana. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to El Paso, Texas, where Art was stationed with the U.S. Army. After Art’s service was complete, they returned to Dubuque to make their permanent home.
Mary Jean went to work at Flexsteel, and after being laid off from there, went to work with Caradco until their closing, finishing out her career at Jeld-Wen until her well earned retirement in 1998. Even after retirement Mary Jean wasn’t one to sit still and worked part time at Walmart until she turned 70. Mary Jean also liked to stay busy around the house, Art had a big garden and they were always canning something, a skill she passed on to her children. They also looked forward to their annual salmon fishing trips.
When she wasn’t working, Mary Jean enjoyed spending time at the bowling alley, taking several trips and entering countless bowling tournaments with her sister, Eloise, throughout the years. She was also quite the card player with Euchre being her game of choice.
Mary Jean has no doubt led a very full life. We are grateful for all of the stories she has shared and the memories we have made together that will be cherished forever.
Those left to cherish Mary Jean’s memory include her children, Cindy (Jeff) Thomas, Dubuque, IA, and Tony (Laura) Johnson, Dubuque, IA; her 11 grandchildren; and her 18 great-grandchildren.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur “Art” Johnson; a son, Stuart Johnson; and 3 sisters, Iva Mae, Vernida and Eloise.
Mary Jean’s family would like to thank Dr. Whalen, Dr. Mohr and the doctors, nurses and staff of Mercy Hospital for all of their kind, attentive and professional care of Mary Jean these past weeks.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Mary Jean Johnson Family.
