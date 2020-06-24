James T. Lewis, of Dubuque, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after his battle with MDS.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Family and friends may visit from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Please consider wearing a mask and remember to practice social distancing. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Jim was born to Harold and Eileen (Pogeman) Lewis in Bellevue, Iowa, on August 23, 1949. He attended Wahlert and Senior High School and graduated from the University of Dubuque. Jim married Ruth Schwager in Bellevue, IA, on May 27, 1972. He had a 43-year career at Frommelt-Rite Hite where he held several positions and met many friends.
James T. was a man of strength and integrity, quiet courage and compassion, creativity and character. He adored his wife and family, and especially loved being a grandpa. One of his favorite pastimes was exploring the scenic back roads of Iowa, using them as inspiration for his greatest passion, painting. The way he put it, “I paint because I have to.” He also shared other creative talents, including woodworking, wine making, playing the bass guitar, and photography. Jim enjoyed creative writing and had a way with words. He made everyone feel welcome and loved, sharing his time, smiles and humor with all.
Jim loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 48 years; and his 2 children, Abbey (Aaron) Higgins, of Dubuque, and Nathan (Samantha) Lewis, of Kansas City. He was a proud grandpa to Tomas and Lucy Higgins and Johanna and Rosemary Lewis. His two sisters, Dianna Lewis-Baker and Barb Pomplun, will continue to keep him in their hearts. He will also be greatly missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Jim joined his parents; his sister, Patty Oneyear; his father and mother-in-law, Vincent and Rosemary Schwager; his brothers-in-law, Arnie Baker, Leo Oneyear, Paul and Tom Schwager; his sister-in-law Rita Krause; and his nephew, Trevor Schwager.
Jim’s journey has come to a close, but the numerous people he has influenced will continue his legacy with the long and winding road of memories we shared with him. In his words, “Now don’t just stand there, go create something.”
In lieu of flowers, a James T. Lewis memorial fund will be established.