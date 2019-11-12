LANCASTER, Wis. — Mary Ann Carroll, 85, of Lancaster, died November 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Burial will be in Saint Clement Cemetery, South Lancaster Township. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster, is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com