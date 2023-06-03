LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Gail E. Ellis, 88, of Livingston, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, where services will follow. Burial will follow in Rock Church Cemetery in rural Livingston.