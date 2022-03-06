Shirley L. Funk, 85, of Dubuque, passed away on March 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 am Thursday, March 10, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque and from 10 to 10:45 Thursday at the church.
Shirley was born on October 4, 1936 to Thomas and Harriet (Elvidge) Walser. Shirley earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Dubuque and her Master’s degree from Clark University. She was an elementary school teacher in the Dubuque Community School District for 26 years until retiring in 1998. Shirley was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Luther Manor and Finley Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clarence Funk; two siblings, Bill (Margaret) Walser of Dubuque, IA and Virginia (Stan) Robinson of Venice, FL; three children Stephan (Jo Ellen) Funk of Cedar Rapids, IA, Lori (Steve) Micic of Cedar Lake, IN, and Julie (Jon) Kalahar of Peosta, IA; six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and his wife, E. Thomas and Betty Walser.
Memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.