FLORENCE, Ariz. — Marcella Christine Kieler, age 95, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by family in Florence, AZ, on March 31, 2023.
Visitation is Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 9:30 am — 11:15 am, in the church center at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, WI. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 am. Father Bernard Rott officiating.
Marcella was the sixth of thirteen children born in Tennyson, WI, to Philip and Elizabeth Muller on March 17, 1928. She attended St. Andrews School in Tennyson. On June 19, 1946, she married Martin F. Kieler at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, WI. They moved to the Kieler family farm where they raised their eight children. Marcella was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, worked at the Dugout Supper Club and UW Platteville. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed bowling, quilting and sewing. Marcella will be remembered most as a kind, humble and gracious mother and grandmother. Martin and Marcella were married 73 years before Martin’s passing in 2019.
She is survived by eight loving children — David Kieler of Dickeyville, WI; Daniel Kieler of Kieler, WI; Donald Kieler (Vicki), of Monona WI; Mary Beth Hahn of Lee, MA; Debra Lawrence of Dubuque, IA; Karen Roth (Jim) of Monona, WI; Katherine Christ (Harold) of Florence AZ; and Kelly Heaton (Paul) of Milwaukee, WI. 12 Grandchildren — Grant Kieler, Jessica Benn, Clint Kieler, Blake Kieler, Jason Kieler, Stephanie Nemmers, Chase Kieler, Shane Kieler, Brittany Kieler, Sean Baragary, Samuel Lawrence, and Drake Ferber. 19 Great grandchildren — Kendra, Owen & Nyla Kieler; Logan & Parker Benn; Jackson, Declan & Corbin Kieler; Kelli, Allison & Dalton Kieler; Alissa Pundt; Jaydan & Jonathan Kieler; Winston & Zara Kieler; Mila & Luca Kieler; and Marshall Baragary. 5 Sisters — Marion Welter, Viola Necker, Betty Jansen, Isabel Dare, and Patricia Kastor.
She was preceded in death by her husband Martin, brothers Clifford and Irvin Muller; sisters Edna Gillen, Freda Pluemer, Margaretta Kieler, Bernetta Hinderman and Mary Kay Muller; grandson Jonathan Kieler, granddaughter Heather Kieler and daughter-in-law Victoria Kieler.
In lieu of plants and flowers a Marcella C. Kieler Memorial Fund has been established.