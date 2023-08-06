FLORENCE, Ariz. — Marcella Christine Kieler, age 95, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by family in Florence, AZ, on March 31, 2023.

Visitation is Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 9:30 am — 11:15 am, in the church center at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, WI. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 am. Father Bernard Rott officiating.

