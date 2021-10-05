PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ada E. Osterholz, 102, of Platteville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Platteville.

Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

