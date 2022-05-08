Barbara “Barb” Zillig, 81, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish Sacred Heart Church with Father Steve Garner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 9th, with a parish wake service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Barb was born on May 13, 1940, daughter of Eugene and Marion (Genszler) McCaffery. She married John “Jack” Zillig on January 24, 1959, at Sacred Heart church, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2009. She was a professional mom for many years before working at Mt. Calvary cemetery and the Diamond Jo Casino.
Barb loved sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was a devout mother and loving wife to Jack. She loved the Mississippi River, and her many trips to Laughlin and Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is survived by her son Jon “Scott” (Kelly) Zillig of Rohrersville, Maryland, former son-in-law Kevin Lynn, many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Kerri Lynn, and siblings June Furlong, LaVerne McCaffery, Harold McCaffery, and Eugene Jr. McCaffery.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses and staff at UPH Finley Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and Dr. Jon Resar, M.D from Johns Hopkins Hospital, for the great care they gave to Barb.