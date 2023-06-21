TALENT, Ore. — Brian McDermott, son of Mac and Betty of Cascade, died of brain cancer this spring in southern Oregon, his longtime home. McDermott was 67. He was an all-state basketball player at Aquin High School in the 1970s and was later elected to the Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame. He went on to become an esteemed small college basketball coach for forty years.
He was beloved by his players, their parents, rival coaches and apparently everybody he ever met, excepting referees. Brian was the fifth of seven children and much to his six siblings’ occasional chagrin, his mother Betty’s overwhelming favorite. His siblings occasionally complained, “She threw a parade for him every time he came home.” Parades were not easy to come by for the rest of them.
McDermott was born in Cascade in 1956, graduated from Aquin in 1974 and played college basketball at Grandview College in Des Moines and the University of South Dakota.
As a player, he led the Coyotes in assists from 1976-78 and established a national single-game assists record with 21 as a junior. He was a starter on the 1977 South Dakota all-star team that became the first squad from the U.S. in years to play the Cuban national team, and he was voted the English Basketball Association MVP in 1978-79 after averaging 30 points and 10 assists as the player/coach of the Leeds Larson Lions.
McDermott was an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of South Dakota, from 1980-85. He began his head coaching career at Dakota State University, where he led the Trojans to their first-ever appearance in the NAIA Division II National Tournament in 1991.
He moved to Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Or., in 1995 and spent the next 26 years building the Raiders into a perennial contender. He was named the Cascade Conference Coach of the Year four times and led the Raiders to the national tournament seven times.
McDermott was the winningest coach in SOU history and ranked ninth among active NAIA coaches with 527 wins when he retired in 2021.
“Brian was a great coach and an even better person. He was always there for his players and he cared deeply about their success,” said John Smith, one of his former players.
Coaching wasn’t something Brian did, it was something he was. Even his granddaughter, Fiona, knew this. She called him Coachie. Former assistant coach Tom Jones said “Brian was a mentor to me and many others. He taught us about basketball, but more importantly, he taught us about life.”
Brian, Coach Mac, as he was known, was passionate and committed to his players. When he and his wife, Jan, a Bernard native, moved to Oregon, they quickly made their home the center of social life for his teams. Jan was the holiday chef for generations of players, several of whom lived at different times in the McDermott garage, otherwise known as the Love Shack. The Shack is believed to have been home to the last water bed in the western United States.
Brian was relentlessly optimistic. After one particularly brutal season, he swore he would kill one or two of his players. By the next autumn, he told everyone he was pretty sure that same team, with those same players still breathing, was going to win the national title.
“Coach Mac has been the enduring center of Raider Athletics for over a quarter century,” SOU Director of Athletics Matt Sayre said. “His legacy of wins and program success are matched by his presence as a senior leader of the department.”
Brian’s passions weren’t confined to basketball. Ashland is in a valley of the Siskiyou Mountains and Brian became an avid road biker. He and a friend rode their bikes across the United States in 2021, beginning on the Pacific shore at Florence and ending weeks later on the beach in South Carolina.
Brian was an appreciator. He loved music — Mark Knopfler, Jeffrey Martin and Mandolin Orange among many others. He took up the guitar at age 60. He adored sophisticated road bicycles, mountains, chocolate, cars, chocolate, backpacks, family, chocolate and dogs.
He lived life with a swagger, a swagger not of intimidation, but of badass joy. He wanted you to swagger along with him.
McDermott is survived by his wife, Jan; their two children, Josh and Josi; and a granddaughter, Fiona. A celebratory memorial is being planned for later this summer in Cascade.