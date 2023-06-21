TALENT, Ore. — Brian McDermott, son of Mac and Betty of Cascade, died of brain cancer this spring in southern Oregon, his longtime home. McDermott was 67. He was an all-state basketball player at Aquin High School in the 1970s and was later elected to the Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame. He went on to become an esteemed small college basketball coach for forty years.

He was beloved by his players, their parents, rival coaches and apparently everybody he ever met, excepting referees. Brian was the fifth of seven children and much to his six siblings’ occasional chagrin, his mother Betty’s overwhelming favorite. His siblings occasionally complained, “She threw a parade for him every time he came home.” Parades were not easy to come by for the rest of them.