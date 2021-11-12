Suzanne E. Breitsprecker, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Holy Trinity Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary L. Brokaw, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ruth Cabalka, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William A. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at his home.
Rita M. Federspiel, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, St. Patrick’s Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Shirley M. Gunther, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Edward G. Harwick, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, PJ’s Hall, Kieler. Graveside service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Scales Mound (Ill.) Holy Trinity Cemetery.
William R. Kelly, St. Olaf, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa; and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Bernard M. Kirschbaum, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Annette Matt, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joseph Metcalf, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Glen Haven, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Catherine W. Opper, Glenview, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: Noon today at the church.
Betty J. Ostrander, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary C. Pink, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with a Scripture service at 4:30 p.m.; and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Ronald J. Ruden, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Ihlene G. Stockel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Jefferson S. Thomas Sr., Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.