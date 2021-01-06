PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — M. Kathy Wilcox, 75, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away, with her family at her side, on January 1, 2021, as a result of diabetes-related complications following a short illness at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Burial will be at the Rock Church Cemetery, Livingston. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. During your time at church, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s name to the Lutheran Church of Peace or the Iowa County Humane Society at PO Box 503, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Kathy was born on December 30, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Douglas and Marion (Gulickson) Dartt. Kathy graduated from River Valley High School in Spring Green in 1964 and was united in marriage to Leo Wilcox on July 18, 1969, at Mt. Carroll, Illinois. Kathy graduated from Mercy Medical Center School of Nursing in 1973 and worked as an RN at Parkview Terrace in Platteville and Southwest Health Center in Cuba City.
For several years, Kathy enjoyed teaching adult education quilting classes at Southwest VoTech. She also worked for many years in the family businesses — Leo’s Tree Service and Leo Wilcox Gases & Steel. Kathy then went on to receive her BS in Psychology in 1996 and her MS in Education, Counselor Education in 2000, both from UW-Platteville.
Kathy was active in, and volunteered with, many community and civic organizations including Grant County Republican Party, UW-Platteville Alumni Association, Upland Hills Hospice, Family Advocates, American Red Cross, Rollo Jamison Museum, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville Housing Authority, Embroiderers’ Guild of America, Cable Car Quilters, Hidden Quilt Society, Stone Cottage Quilters, Old Home Enthusiasts, Quilts of Valor, and, she was the coordinator of the Platteville Military Project from 2004-2009 during which time more than 300 quilts were made and delivered to military personnel and their families.
Kathy had many hobbies including quilting and embroidery. She enjoyed making and sharing beautiful things. Family and friends will remember Kathy as independent, resourceful, creative and immensely talented. Her grandchildren will remember her passion for animals, especially cats!
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Deanna (Craig) Grywalsky, of Madison, Tom Wilcox (Faith), of Platteville, Molly (Edwin) Quinones, of Burke, Va.; stepchildren, James (Melody) Wilcox, of Dubois, Wyo., Zoanne Wilcox (John), of Grand Junction, Colo., Lee (Gale) Wilcox, of Warrensburg, Mo., Todd Zarnes, of Broomfield, Colo.; grandchildren, Grant and Tessa Grywalsky; Preston, Owen, Carter, Kollin, Calvin and Levi Wilcox; Ethan and Sonia Quinones; a brother, Gerald (Greta) Gulickson, of Brea, Calif.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Bob Wolf, of Mineral Point. Kathy will also be dearly missed by her many loyal friends and quilting sisters. Kathy was preceded in death by her cherished kitties, Spicy and Whiskers; Leo Wilcox; her longtime companion Tom Jenson; and her parents, Douglas and Marion Dartt.
The family is grateful to the Southwest Health Center in Platteville — ER and MedSurg staff as well as Dr. Chris Wells for their care and compassion in caring for Kathy during her final weeks. Also, a heartfelt thank you to everyone for the many get well, Christmas and birthday cards and letters Kathy received! They provided a great source of peace and comfort and a reminder, during a difficult time, that she was not alone.